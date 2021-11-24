First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of FR stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $260,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

