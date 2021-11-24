First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.67

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.67 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

