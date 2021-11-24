First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,272.62

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,272.62 ($29.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($27.83), with a volume of 38,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £611.60 million and a P/E ratio of 746.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,271.88.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

