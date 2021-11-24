First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,272.62

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,272.62 ($29.69) and traded as low as GBX 2,100 ($27.44). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,130 ($27.83), with a volume of 38,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £611.60 million and a P/E ratio of 746.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,271.88.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

