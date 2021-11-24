First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

