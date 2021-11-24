Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $16.09. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $13,088,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth $8,271,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 220,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

