Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.77. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $151.45 and a 52 week high of $197.46.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.