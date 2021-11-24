Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

