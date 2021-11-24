Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,331. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.