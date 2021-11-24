Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 68,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,155. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.