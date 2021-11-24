Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SDG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.67. 19,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,161. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $100.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42.

