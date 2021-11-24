Financial Management Network Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,986. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $216.18 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

