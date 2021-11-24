Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $649.99. 27,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $630.43 and its 200 day moving average is $601.58. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.