Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.53. 91,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.