Financial Analysis: Braveheart Resources (RIINF) & The Competition

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Braveheart Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 796 3510 3785 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Braveheart Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.58 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.90

Braveheart Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Braveheart Resources peers beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

