Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 666.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $295,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

