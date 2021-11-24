Ferguson Shapiro LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,391 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

