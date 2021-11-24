Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000.

Shares of SPD stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

