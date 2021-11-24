Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Head to Head Survey

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 365.84%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.17 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.42 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Risk and Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Nuwellis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

