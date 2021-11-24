Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FMNB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 60,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,763. The firm has a market cap of $521.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

