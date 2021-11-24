Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 11,691,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,168. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

