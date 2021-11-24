Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Monday after China Renaissance Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. China Renaissance Securities now has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 49,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,733,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

