Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

