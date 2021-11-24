Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.20). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($6.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

NYSE FTCH traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. 174,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,168. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.