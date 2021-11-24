F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.18

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 82 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). On average, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,922,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

