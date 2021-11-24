EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.97. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 6,545 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

