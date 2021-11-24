Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum Sells 20,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

