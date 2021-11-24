Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 3,295 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 283 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,537.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 110 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 924 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $11,623.92.

On Friday, September 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 322 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,060.42.

On Monday, September 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 115 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $1,429.45.

TELA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

