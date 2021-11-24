Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Evogene in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.99 on Monday. Evogene has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evogene during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Evogene during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evogene during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

