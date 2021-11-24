Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:EMAN opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. Everyman Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 96.96 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.10.

In related news, insider Alex Scrimgeour bought 44,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £57,448.30 ($75,056.57).

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

