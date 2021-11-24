Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

NYSE:UNH opened at $445.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

