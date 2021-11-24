Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

