Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Pfizer by 318.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $285.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.