Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 7,085 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder purchased 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder purchased 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 1,678,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,511. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

