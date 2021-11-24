Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Buys 7,085 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder purchased 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder bought 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. 1,678,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

