Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.