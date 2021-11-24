Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Citigroup

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.45. Etsy has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $301.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

