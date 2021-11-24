Ethverse (ETHV) Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.59 million and $11,929.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00408534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015774 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001415 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.01 or 0.01188353 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

