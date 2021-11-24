Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Review

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Estée Lauder Companies $16.22 billion 7.76 $2.87 billion $8.25 42.40 Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Estée Lauder Companies and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estée Lauder Companies 17.83% 43.78% 12.24% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Estée Lauder Companies and Olaplex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estée Lauder Companies 0 3 15 1 2.89 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $352.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Estée Lauder Companies.

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Olaplex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

