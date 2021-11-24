Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $323.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.53.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $351.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $353.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.