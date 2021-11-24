ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of ESSA Pharma worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.58.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

