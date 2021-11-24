Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Shares of ESQ stock remained flat at $$35.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.