Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ESC opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Escape Hunt has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The firm has a market cap of £31.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.07.

About Escape Hunt

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

