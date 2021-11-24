ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 60,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

