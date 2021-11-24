Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Asana, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. Asana has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,019.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $13,056,106. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

