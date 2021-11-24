Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.75 to C$13.50. The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.82. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 34,108 shares.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 1,510,331 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

