EQ (CVE:EQ) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

EQ (CVE:EQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:EQ opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35. EQ has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.33 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29.

About EQ

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

