Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.490 EPS.

ENV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. 2,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,894. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

