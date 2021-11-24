Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

