Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

EGLX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,109. The stock has a market cap of $536.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

