Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,980,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 36,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.